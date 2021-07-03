Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,463,000 after acquiring an additional 318,903 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.75. 12,998,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,098,595. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.