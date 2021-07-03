Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,074. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

