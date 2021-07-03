Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.55. 529,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.