Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.71. 379,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,821. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $276.14 and a 52 week high of $404.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

