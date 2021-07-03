Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.05 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $1,049,000. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $5,172,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $759,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $391,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,866 shares of company stock valued at $169,852,563 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $47.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,574.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,428.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,576.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.