Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,767 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,500 shares of company stock valued at $500,398,350 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.82. 15,258,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,753,663. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

