Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.22 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.33.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.71. 188,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,647. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.84 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.