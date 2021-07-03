Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,629 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $563,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.53. 1,084,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

