Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,205 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $211.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,006. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $184.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.