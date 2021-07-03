Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post sales of $180.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $137.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $730.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $720.20 million to $748.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $750.88 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $790.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPBI. Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

