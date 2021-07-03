Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.02

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.02 and last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTTR. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.