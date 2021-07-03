Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) versus American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Financial Survey

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ormat Technologies and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 American Electric Power 1 1 7 0 2.67

Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $89.80, indicating a potential upside of 28.86%. American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.50%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 10.99% 4.76% 2.27% American Electric Power 14.72% 10.93% 2.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ormat Technologies and American Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $705.34 million 5.53 $85.46 million $1.65 42.24 American Electric Power $14.94 billion 2.85 $2.20 billion $4.44 19.19

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies. American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ormat Technologies pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ormat Technologies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Ormat Technologies on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,016 railcars, 411 barges, 6 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

