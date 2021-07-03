Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce $37.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the lowest is $36.32 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $10.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $153.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $156.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $187.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 19,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 248,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $169.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

