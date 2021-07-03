Oribel Capital Management LP Takes $8.05 Million Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 805,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,000. New Vista Acquisition makes up about 0.5% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVSAU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,382,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,997,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000.

Shares of New Vista Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.03. 19,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,877. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

