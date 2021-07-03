Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 308,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,562,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,645,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETAC remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. 21,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,210. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

