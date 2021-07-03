Oribel Capital Management LP Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 422,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAMU. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter worth about $9,920,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth $4,955,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth $3,139,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth $3,012,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth $2,976,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of Slam stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLAMU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,607. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

