Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $2.53 Million in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 261,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

TLGA remained flat at $$9.67 on Friday. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.85.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

