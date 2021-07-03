Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,036,000. Gartner accounts for about 1.2% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Gartner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of IT stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

