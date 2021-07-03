Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 523.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 36.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

