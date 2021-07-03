Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Up 7.3%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 378,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 959,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. Orbsat had a negative net margin of 57.74% and a negative return on equity of 524.89%.

Orbsat Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. Its solutions include satellite communications, IoT tracking, and Internet, as well as emergency locator beacons.

