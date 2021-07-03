Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 848.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Orbia Advance in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MXCHF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

