Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,401,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

