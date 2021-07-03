Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

