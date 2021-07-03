Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $81,000 in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOK. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 854.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,733,000.

TOK opened at $95.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.64.

