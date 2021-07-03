Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $132,000 in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31.

