OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells $215,523.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,951.32 and a beta of 0.64. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

