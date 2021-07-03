Oppenheimer Weighs in on Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

ORTX stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $513.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 990,277 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 849,717 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.