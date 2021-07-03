Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

WFC opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

