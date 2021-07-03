Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

