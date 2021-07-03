Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Moody’s in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

MCO opened at $367.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $368.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.36. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Moody’s by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2,735.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,110 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

