Open Platform (OPEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $46,855.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $46,855.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.67 or 0.00691984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080514 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

