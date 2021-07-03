Open Governance Token Reaches One Day Volume of $517,865.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $1.48 million and $517,865.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018189 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 716.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.21 or 0.00746679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.