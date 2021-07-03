Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $6,262,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 86.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after buying an additional 86,932 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $12,634,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 161,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.94.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $258.00 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.57 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

