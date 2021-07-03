OKB Trading 12.6% Higher This Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $10.69 or 0.00030722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $641.12 million and $237.47 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 512.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.37 or 0.00748611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

