OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,100 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of OFG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.55.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arctis Global LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.
