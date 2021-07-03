OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,100 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OFG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.55.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arctis Global LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

