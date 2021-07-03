Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Shares of OFED traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.37. 976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,443. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48. Oconee Federal Financial has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $27.00.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 154.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oconee Federal Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

