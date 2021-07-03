Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.06% of Stratasys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 339,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

