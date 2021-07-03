Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in IDEX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX opened at $221.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $155.16 and a one year high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

