Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $974,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,423 shares of company stock worth $13,856,106. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

AZEK stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 53.13. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

