Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $2,548,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $4,671,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Truist started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,700 shares of company stock worth $3,260,155. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.