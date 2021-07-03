Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Head to Head Review

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup 9.18% 33.21% 7.63%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oatly Group and Campbell Soup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53 Campbell Soup 0 7 1 0 2.13

Oatly Group currently has a consensus target price of 30.92, suggesting a potential upside of 33.90%. Campbell Soup has a consensus target price of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.15%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Campbell Soup.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of Campbell Soup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oatly Group and Campbell Soup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup $8.69 billion 1.59 $1.63 billion $2.95 15.48

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Oatly Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products in the United States; Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers; and Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products in the United States and Canada. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

