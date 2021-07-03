Oasis Petroleum Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang forecasts that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.38 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OAS. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.10.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.67. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.