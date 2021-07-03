O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,157 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,259,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $20,183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,165.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 611,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $7,938,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

