O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

