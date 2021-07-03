O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $325,000 Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after buying an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after buying an additional 607,938 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.70. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

