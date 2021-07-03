O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $3,815,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $32.59 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.