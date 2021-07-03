O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1,173.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

