NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Breakline Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Breakline Capital LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 4.6% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 93,636 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.58. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $113.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

