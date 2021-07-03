NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,273.20.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get NVR alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5,114.38. 12,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,875.26. NVR has a one year low of $3,199.53 and a one year high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.