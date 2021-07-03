NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,273.20.
NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
