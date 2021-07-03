nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.46

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 1193283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.47.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

